Archer Lodge band students strike the right chords

Nearly three dozen Archer Lodge Middle School students have selected to participate in the 2017 Johnston County All-County Honors Band. The students were selected among students from all 12 middle schools in Johnston County. The 34 ALMS band students participated in the JCS All-County Honors Band Clinic Feb. 2-3 at West Johnston High School and concluded with a finale concert on Feb. 3 in the West Johnston High School Auditorium.
Archer Lodge Middle School also had 14 students selected to participate in the 2017 Southeastern District Bandmasters Association’s All-District Honors Band. The students were selected among students from middle schools in southeastern North Carolina. Archer Lodge Middle School had the largest contingent of students among Johnston County schools in the All-District Band. The 14 ALMS band students will participate in the the SEDBA All-District Honors Band Clinic on Feb. 17-18 at Scotland High School in Laurinburg, and will conclude with a finale concert at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Scotland High School Auditorium.
Of the 14 students selected for the All-District Band, Archer Lodge Middle School had four students qualify for All-State Honors Band eligibility. Those students will travel to Central Davidson High School in Lexington on March 4 to audition for the North Carolina All-State Honors Band.
