Crime Notes: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Jan. 26, 10:45 a.m., Kanisha Rena Hocutt, 24, of 6604 Stokes Road, Middlesex, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Jan. 28, 1 a.m., Lloyd George Ingram, 54, of 504 Beeler Ave., Hamlet, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
▪ Jan. 28, 11 p.m., Wendell McKinley Holden, 46, of 112 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a child under the age of 12.
▪ Jan. 29, 2:15 a.m., Craig Jeremy Hyman, 29, of 575 Bethlehem Road, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 29, 3:45 a.m., Jose Luz Lule-Martinez, 30, of 5417-94 Cape Jasmine Lane, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 31, 4:40 p.m., Patrick Samuel Shea, 24, of Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Jan. 26, 4:32 p.m., larceny was reported in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 26, 9:04 p.m., verbal assault was reported in the 200 block of Hope Valley Road.
▪ Jan. 26, 9:49 p.m., assault was reported in the 900 block of Laurel Breeze Drive.
▪ Jan. 27, 2:12 p.m., burglary and vandalism were reported in the 1700 block of Hodge Road.
▪ Jan. 28, 1:35 a.m., fighting was reported in the 7600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 28, 4:17 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 5800 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 29, 12:11 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 7600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 30, 4:29 p.m., police recovered a bicycle in the 600 block of Laurens Way.
▪ Feb. 1, 10:08 a.m., larceny was reported at Home Depot on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole paint brushes valued at $119.02.
▪ Feb. 1, 1:30 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Shoppes at Midway Drive.
▪ Feb. 1, 11 p.m., assault was reported in the 300 block of Star Ruby Drive.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Jan. 27, 11 p.m., Mikki Lee Boyette, 38, of 7013 Outrigger Drive, Wendell, was charged with failure to appear for failing to reduce speed and driving with a revoked license.
▪ Feb. 1, 5:40 p.m., Thomas Kelly Young, 46, of 904 Atwell Lane, Wendell, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property.
▪ Feb. 1, 6 p.m., Donald Robert Price, 46, of 904 Atwell Lane, Wendell, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Jan. 27, 4:06 p.m., a call for service was made in the 4300 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 2, 5:25 p.m., larceny was reported in the 4600 block of Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a license plate.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Jan. 27, 10:48 p.m., Dale Andrew Ellis, 29, of 153 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Jan. 26, 10:05 p.m., fraud was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a vacuum valued at $458.
▪ Jan. 27, 11 a.m., embezzlement was reported in the 800 block of North Arendell Avenue.
▪ Jan. 27, 12:46 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole purses valued at $300.
▪ Jan. 27, 7:20 p.m., police recovered a cellphone in the 1400 block of North Arendell Avenue.
▪ Jan. 29, 5:30 a.m., larceny was reported at BP on West Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a beer valued at $2.89.
▪ Jan. 29, 11:27 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at McDonald’s on Wakelon Street.
▪ Jan. 30, 10:51 p.m., larceny was reported at Mr. G’s on South Wakefield Street. Someone stole two beers valued at $4.
▪ Feb. 1, 9:21 a.m., burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Arendell Avenue.
▪ Feb. 1, 11:42 a.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Franklin Street. Someone stole a saw valued at $200.
