Wendell man dies after his truck runs off road in Zebulon, crashes into trees

A Wendell man died Tuesday after his pickup truck ran off a highway exit ramp in Zebulon and crashed into a row a trees.
Zebulon police said Melvin Richardson, 50, of Longdeer Drive, was driving west on U.S. 64/264 and attempting to take the North Arendell Avenue exit about 5:30 p.m. Police said the truck entered the exit at a high speed and left the pavement.
Richardson, the only person in the truck, was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials closed the exit ramp for a couple hours while they investigated the crash. In a statement issued Wednesday, police said they suspected alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.
The Zebulon Fire Department, Eastern Wake EMS and the State Highway Patrol assisted Zebulon police on the call.
