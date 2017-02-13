Fatal crash a factor in new four-way stop at Mitchell Mill, Fowler roads

State transportation officials are making an intersection in eastern Wake County safer for motorists.
The change to a four-way stop comes nearly a year after a crash at the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Fowler roads killed a Wake Forest woman and seriously injured a woman from Rolesville.
The two women, who were traveling together, were headed north on Mitchell Mill Road. They stopped for the stop sign at the intersection but then pulled out in front of a sport utility vehicle that was traveling east on Fowler Road.
“That would have been a factor, just crash history,” said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Abbott. “They look at traffic volume, crash history, anticipated growth in the area, just as many things as they can.
“In most cases, if there’s a fatality across the state, we get the report from law enforcement and try to learn if there’s something we can do to make the intersection safer – whether that would be a traffic light there, flashers or a four-way stop.”
Such studies, Abbott said, also look at vehicle speeds, driver condition and roadway conditions that might have contributed to a crash, like banking and rainwater handling.
“That gives you clues of the cause and also clues of the circumstances,” he said.
The intersection, southeast of Rolesville, previously had stop signs only for Mitchell Mill Road. The DOT study of the location showed increased traffic volume and other factors that warranted stop signs on all four corners, the DOT said in a news release.
Plans also call for painted markings on the pavement to alert drivers on all four sides of the intersection to the changes.
The work was to begin Wednesday and be completed the same day, Abbott said.
In an announcement on the changes to the intersection, DOT officials provided the following reminders on right-of-way rules at four-way stops:
▪ The first vehicle to the intersection has the right of way ahead of any vehicle that has not yet arrived.
▪ When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way.
▪ The vehicle with the right-of-way may move straight ahead or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right.
▪ When two facing vehicles approach an intersection at the same time, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield. The driver who is traveling straight ahead has the right-of-way.
▪ Even with the right-of-way, remember to use the appropriate turn signals and be careful to avoid hitting other vehicles and, or pedestrians.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
