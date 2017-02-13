Zebulon Town Board approves Barrington subdivision planned along Old Bunn Road

A large subdivision along Old Bunn Road won Town Board approval last week, after some changes to the Planning Board’s recommended conditions.
Though the Planning Board was split 3-2 in its Jan. 5 decision, commissioners, at their Feb. 6 meeting, unanimously supported a special-use permit for Barrington after modifying some of the terms for the development.
Barrington can build a maximum of 837 units – a mix of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes – on about 210 acres at Old Bunn and Parks Village roads. If just one person occupied each unit, Barrington it would increase Zebulon’s population by 16 percent, based on the latest head count of 4,964. Build-out, however, is expected to take seven to 10 years.
Kenny Waldroup, the Planning Board vice chairman, gave a review of the 84 conditions proposed by town staff and included in the board’s recommendation. Barrington’s developer, 264 Investments, had agreed to all but five of the conditions.
The most contentious condition proposed by staff called for the developer to bear the $1 million cost for a greenway culvert under U.S. 64. The developer countered, asking the town to impose an assessment for new subdivisions, like it has for the Beaverdam Creek sewer outfall project, to spread the cost of the culvert.
The Planning Board in January accepted the proposal for the assessment and discussed the idea of encouraging commissioners to look into such a policy.
“The Planning Board agreed this was probably prohibitively expensive for a single development to implement,” Waldroup told the Town Board. “Instead, we agreed in principle with the developer, who said there should be some type of assessment. ... This is only a recommendation of a methodology.”
The assessment Barrington proposed would require builders there to pay $225 at the time each permit is issued. The developer said the total assessment for Barrington, about $188,000, would be paid no later than three years after final plat approval for the first phase of the subdivision.
Town attorney Eric Vernon suggested commissioners add some language to the developer’s proposal to give the town more leeway in using money for future greenway projects in that area.
“You may decide in the future it doesn’t need to be a culvert,” said Mayor Bob Matheny. “Maybe it needs to be a bridge. Maybe one day the (N.C. Department of Transportation) simply says you can’t do it.”
Commissioners agreed Barrington shouldn’t pick up the bill alone and said they didn’t want the use of an assessment to be limited to a culvert.
“I just don’t want to hold up $180,000 for 50 years,” said Commissioner Don Bumgarner.
Other conditions
Commissioners decided the best option for the debated construction of a greenway sidewalk on the east side of Parks Village Road would be to collect a fee-in-lieu.
The developer wanted to leave a gap in the sidewalk, since it will need to be rebuilt when future roadway improvements are made. But the Planning Board agreed with town staff that the developers should proceed with construction of a greenway sidewalk, jutting into the right-of-way on the east side of Parks Village Road.
“That fee-in-lieu is going to cost a lot less now than it will to pour all that concrete and tear it up later,” Bumgarner said.
The Town Board sided with staff’s proposal and the Planning Board’s recommendation that all streets in the development should be public.
Developers wanted streets serving single-family homes and duplexes to be public and for townhomes to be private.
“I think if you get in there and have public streets and then private streets, you’re going to run in to a mess,” said Commissioner Dale Beck.
Commissioners split 3-2 in favor of the Planning Board’s suggested compromise on garages.
The approved condition requires all single-family homes and duplexes and 50 percent of townhomes to have at least one single-car garage.
Staff had recommended at least one garage for every type of housing unit, and the developer wanted garages for 80 percent of single-family homes and duplexes and 50 percent of townhomes.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
