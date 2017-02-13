Eastern Wake News

February 13, 2017 1:20 PM

Crime Notes: Feb. 2-8

Knightdale arrests

▪  Feb. 8, 12:30 a.m., Marques Valntae Johnson, 32, of 602 Stone Lion Drive, Durham, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

▪  Feb. 8, 7:50 p.m., Andrea Gayle Love, 32, of 220 Switchback St., Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.

Knightdale incidents

▪  Feb. 2, 1:34 p.m., a weapons offense was reported at Knightdale High School on Bryan Chalk Lane.

▪  Feb. 3, 1:06 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Fayetteville St.

▪  Feb. 3, 7:22 p.m., vandalism was reported at Knightdale Baptist Church on Main Street. Someone damaged two windows.

▪  Feb. 4, 6:27 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole shoes and clothes valued at $800.

▪  Feb. 4, 7:45 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Ridgewood Circle.

▪  Feb. 5, 1:16 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $75.

▪  Feb. 6, 9:10 a.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $40.

▪  Feb. 6, 10:18 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Redwood Valley Lane. Someone stole construction equipment valued at $20,000.

▪  Feb. 6, 1:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $223.

Wendell Arrests

▪  Feb. 3, 11 p.m., Rashad Anthony Wells, 27, of 316 Shellum St., Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to appear for driving while impaired.

▪  Feb. 8, 6:20 p.m., Lefus Whitley Jr., 63, of 1001 S. Hollybrook Road, Wendell, was charged with felony hit and run causing injury and impersonating law enforcement.

Wendell Incidents

▪  Feb. 5, 11:28 a.m., assault was reported in the 600 block of Marshburn Road.

▪  Feb. 5, 3:29 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 0 block of Pine Street.

▪  Feb. 6, 12:12 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 2900 block of Wendell Boulevard.

▪  Feb. 6, 2:47 p.m., police recovered money in the 2400 block of Wendell Boulevard.

▪  Feb. 7, 4:30 p.m., fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Wendell Boulevard.

Zebulon Arrests

▪  Feb. 2, 6 p.m., Breon Ryan Rashaun Miles, 24, of 100 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive.

▪  Feb. 2, 10:30 p.m., Ikeisha Jean Kearney, 32, of 484 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive.

▪  Feb. 3, 9:55 p.m., Anthony Bonham Rasmussen, 26, of 1109 Scouters Road, Wendell, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in Wilson County.

Zebulon Incidents

▪  Feb. 2, 10 p.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 300 block of West Barbee Street. Someone stole electronics valued at $200.

▪  Feb. 3, 4:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Franklin Street. Someone stole electronics valued at $850.

▪  Feb. 6, 7:45 p.m., larceny was reported at Advance Auto on West Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a battery valued at $99.99.

▪  Feb. 7, 9 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Wakelon Street.

▪  Feb. 8, 3:15 p.m., vandalism was reported at U.S. 64 and North Arendell Avenue. Someone damaged a vehicle.

