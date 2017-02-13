Crime Notes: Feb. 2-8

Knightdale arrests
▪ Feb. 8, 12:30 a.m., Marques Valntae Johnson, 32, of 602 Stone Lion Drive, Durham, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.
▪ Feb. 8, 7:50 p.m., Andrea Gayle Love, 32, of 220 Switchback St., Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
Knightdale incidents
▪ Feb. 2, 1:34 p.m., a weapons offense was reported at Knightdale High School on Bryan Chalk Lane.
▪ Feb. 3, 1:06 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Fayetteville St.
▪ Feb. 3, 7:22 p.m., vandalism was reported at Knightdale Baptist Church on Main Street. Someone damaged two windows.
▪ Feb. 4, 6:27 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole shoes and clothes valued at $800.
▪ Feb. 4, 7:45 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Ridgewood Circle.
▪ Feb. 5, 1:16 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $75.
▪ Feb. 6, 9:10 a.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $40.
▪ Feb. 6, 10:18 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Redwood Valley Lane. Someone stole construction equipment valued at $20,000.
▪ Feb. 6, 1:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $223.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Feb. 3, 11 p.m., Rashad Anthony Wells, 27, of 316 Shellum St., Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to appear for driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 8, 6:20 p.m., Lefus Whitley Jr., 63, of 1001 S. Hollybrook Road, Wendell, was charged with felony hit and run causing injury and impersonating law enforcement.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Feb. 5, 11:28 a.m., assault was reported in the 600 block of Marshburn Road.
▪ Feb. 5, 3:29 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 0 block of Pine Street.
▪ Feb. 6, 12:12 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 2900 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 6, 2:47 p.m., police recovered money in the 2400 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 7, 4:30 p.m., fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Feb. 2, 6 p.m., Breon Ryan Rashaun Miles, 24, of 100 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive.
▪ Feb. 2, 10:30 p.m., Ikeisha Jean Kearney, 32, of 484 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive.
▪ Feb. 3, 9:55 p.m., Anthony Bonham Rasmussen, 26, of 1109 Scouters Road, Wendell, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in Wilson County.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Feb. 2, 10 p.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 300 block of West Barbee Street. Someone stole electronics valued at $200.
▪ Feb. 3, 4:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Franklin Street. Someone stole electronics valued at $850.
▪ Feb. 6, 7:45 p.m., larceny was reported at Advance Auto on West Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a battery valued at $99.99.
▪ Feb. 7, 9 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Wakelon Street.
▪ Feb. 8, 3:15 p.m., vandalism was reported at U.S. 64 and North Arendell Avenue. Someone damaged a vehicle.
