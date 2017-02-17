Parking on a Knightdale lawn could lead to a letter in the mail

People used to parking in their yard might want to reconsider.
The Knightdale Town Council recently adopted an ordinance that bans prolonged parking on natural surfaces in residential areas within the town limits. That means parking on grass, dirt or landscaped surfaces for more than 10 days is now a no-no that could result in civil penalties.
Town planner Jason Brown told the council the ordinance originated from the Old Town Advisory Committee.
“Someone had noticed a lot of cars parked in front yards in the Old Town area,” Brown said. “We applied several of our current enforcement techniques in that area and some targeted enforcement, and what we found was that the most egregious violations out there just could not be fixed through regular enforcement, so we need something more.”
No one spoke for or against the ordinance during a Feb. 6 public hearing.
While the new rule places a 10-day limit on parking on natural surfaces, staff can grant an extension of up to 10 more days. The 10-day limit was intended to allow emergency and temporary exceptions, like washing a car.
A written warning is the first action code-enforcement officers will take after hearing a complaint or observing a violation. After that, it’s a $25 penalty that must be paid within 10 days. After 10 days, it’s $25 plus $50 more. In the event a person fails to pay both penalties, the town will take civil action to get the penalties and recoup associated legal costs.
The ordinance offers some instruction to residents who want to add to their paved or gravel driveways to comply with the parking rule. Residents can expand their driveways by two parking spaces (304 square feet) or 40 percent of the front-yard area, whichever is less.
The town will refrain from penalizing violations for a reasonable amount of time for property owners making a legitimate effort to expand their driveways to come into compliance.
Staff was intentional in crafting the ordinance to apply only to homes within the town limits, Brown said. “We don’t think the context of these types of violations really are applicable in the extraterritorial jurisdiction area,” he said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
