Wendell is at a crossroads on Rolesville Road, Wendell Boulevard intersection

Town leaders are trying to decide whether to spend more money on the intersection of Rolesville Road and Wendell Boulevard or back away and risk wasting what they’ve spent on design work.
Whichever way they lean, Town Manager Teresa Piner told commissioners they should probably make a decision sooner rather than later.
“It’s nothing that we definitely want to rush into, but at the same time, there are development pressures,” Piner said. “It is going to help if at some point in the near future we take a stance so developers will be able to make some decisions on the route they wish to go.”
The conversation came after the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization touched base with Wendell staff on the status of the intersection.
In 2011, CAMPO gave Wendell a $140,600 grant for design work on a possible realignment of the south side of the intersection, where Eagle Rock Road meets Wendell Boulevard. The town, which agreed to chip in $36,000, has until April 2021 to complete some of the project or repay the $140,600 design funding.
But the south side of the intersection is just one piece of the puzzle. Redesigning the north side would cost another $300,000, according to estimates.
Preliminary drawings show Rolesville Road running behind the State Employees’ Credit Union and curving south to meet the proposed location of Eagle Rock Road.
The town could be eligible for grant dollars to help cover the estimated $6 million cost of building the realignment. But even then, Wendell would have to pay that money up front before being reimbursed 80 percent of the cost.
Project history
Commissioner John Boyette asked how the town wound up in a situation where it is looking at moving roads around to make the land more attractive for development. He said he was more familiar with projects in which the onus for roadway improvements fell on the developers.
Years ago, Piner said, developers showed interest in some of the property to the south of the crossroads. But they were unable to take action because of the costs associated with working out changes to the network of roads.
“So what I understand is the developers showed interest in the property, but there was some questions about how you were going to get access, and the town basically footed the bill on the back end to figure that out,” Boyette said. “Then when the economy turned, the developers left, and now we’re in a position where we’re out money. We’ve just got to decide how much money we’re going to spend.”
Piner said it is not a definite that the town would have to pay back the $140,600 if it backs out of pursuing the realignment.
Caution from all sides
Commissioner Jason Joyner, a lobbyist by day, previously pledged to look into additional funding sources for the project.
“I’m not worried about the $140,000,” Joyner said. “If the DOT wants to come to Wendell and take $140,000, they can come and get it. Figuring out what we want to do with that road is the big thing – what we think is the right thing to do or not do.
“I think there are alternative sources of funding outside of (the CAMPO grant) that we can pursue. I am a little apprehensive of putting more money in up front for another potential project. … The fact that we’ve already done this once and it flopped, I’d much rather roll the dice and risk $140,000.”
Planning Director David Bergmark said property owners along the south side have gone back and forth on supporting that section of the project.
“I think they with their broker have understood the advantages now that they didn’t see in the past by having two corner pieces on a major highway,” Piner said.
The board agreed to continue the discussion in a few months, giving Joyner time to look into other funding sources and staff time to research other locations that might offer unique solutions for the intersection.
