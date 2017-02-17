As Wake proposes a joint facility, rent is expiring on Wendell’s police station

In discussing Wendell’s possible inclusion in a public-safety building on the western edge of town, commissioners couldn’t get far without turning their focus to the current police station downtown.
Wake County plans to start design work this year on a joint post for EMS, fire and Wendell police near Wendell Falls. As drawn up, the town would pay $1.2-1.5 million for a 2,786-square-foot wing for police to use as a substation. They would also have access to shared spaces in the building.
But the police department’s five-year lease on Helping Hand Mission’s building at 9 S. Pine St. expires July 1. At a meeting last week, the town board pondered the wisdom of spending money on a remote substation when the town doesn’t even own a headquarters for police.
“We either need to decide if we’re going to make a permanent investment in downtown and make downtown the base, or if we’re going to jump out here,” Commissioner Jason Joyner said. “But this seems like a mighty big jump.”
Joyner said he doesn’t think town staff would ever be interested in ending a police presence downtown.
“I understand in 10 or 15 years we may need (a substation),” Joyner said. “But I also understand that Wake County owns the building because they’re putting in fire, who they are responsible for, and EMS, who they are responsible for. It would make logical sense for the Wake County Sheriff’s (Office) to build a police substation here, but they’re not.”
Commissioner David Myrick said it is important for Wendell to have a police presence at Wendell Falls.
“Maybe it’s a little bit bigger than what I had in mind for a substation, but I do think we need to be part of that,” Myrick said. “I don’t think we just need to scrap these plans and say, ‘No.’ ”
Town Manager Teresa Piner explained pros and cons of the downtown police station, where the options include another five-year lease agreement or making an offer to buy the property.
Even if bought, the building would likely not meet the police department’s growth needs, Piner said. But the 4,500-square-foot building does feature about $125,000 worth of improvements tailored for a police station.
Piner used Clayton as an example. In that Johnston County town, 42 officers serve a population of about 20,000. Wendell projects to have that many residents in the next decade or so.
“One of the things I looked at in planning was not to create a new police station, but to create space that would allow us to work on the westernmost portion of the town,” police Chief Bill Carter said. “We will grow out of that (current space). The question is how far do we want to be planning.”
Considering rent on the Pine Street space is $1,700 per month, Mayor Ginna Gray suggested looking into a mortgage.
Commissioners took no action on the matter, but Piner reminded them that day is coming soon.
“How might we want to work with the county on this and commit before we get too far down the road?” Piner asked. “Is it cutting back? Is it adding more space? We know we’re going to have to be making some adjustments.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
