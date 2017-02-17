As Wake proposes a joint facility, rent is expiring on Wendell’s police station

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

1:29 Ringling Brothers Circus makes one last stop in Raleigh

1:19 Sen. Fletcher Hartsell indicted by a Wake County grand jury

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal