Crime Notes: Feb. 9-15

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., Stephen Thomas Mullen, 56, of 106 Ridgewood Circle, Knightdale, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
▪ Feb. 11, 2:45 a.m., Jasmin Lailoni Hairston-Harris, 22, of 106 Valley Park Drive, Knightdale, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and bank card fraud.
▪ Feb. 11, 11:50 a.m., Faustino Ortega-Sanchez, 39, of 353 Railroad St., Knightdale, was charged with resisting a public officer.
▪ Feb. 12, 12:02 a.m., Donovan Lashawn Harris, 29, of 720 Grantland Drive, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
▪ Feb 12, 2:25 a.m., Prescott Lawrence Henry, 35, of 3032-A Calculus Lane, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 13, 7:25 p.m., Courtney Kiana Harper, 21, of 4837 Autumn Oak Drive, Charlotte, was charged with obtaining medicine by false pretenses.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Feb. 9, 10:30 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m., drug and liquor offenses were reported in the 7600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 10. 12:26 p.m., burglary was reported in the 200 block of Aqua Marine Lane.
▪ Feb. 10, 3:07 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a jacket valued at $14.96.
▪ Feb. 10, 11:12 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 12, 3:14 a.m., drug offenses were reported at I-540 and Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb 12, 10:12 a.m., robbery was reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole $4,264 cash.
▪ Feb. 13, 7:55 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Mingocrest Drive.
▪ Feb. 14, 9:07 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Amber River Court.
▪ Feb. 14, 1:51 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Tandal Place.
▪ Feb. 15, 10:45 a.m., larceny was reported at American Pride on McKnight Drive.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Feb. 14, 4 a.m., Tameka Leah Campbell, 31, of 219 E. Fourth St., Wendell, was charged with simple assault and failure to appear for possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Feb. 11, 6:03 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of Oak Dare Lane.
▪ Feb. 14, 3:28 a.m., burglary was reported at Community Family Medicine on Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 14, 3:28 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported at Acceptance Row on Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a safe and cash register drawer valued at $330.
▪ Feb. 14, 3:28 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported at Edible Arrangements on Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole $126 cash.
▪ Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Feb. 11, 2 p.m., Raquel Shanta Pittman, 26, of 116-313 St. Marys St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for driving without a license and having a suspended tag in Nash County.
▪ Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m., Larry Wilson, 63, of 217 W. Horton St., Zebulon, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
▪ Feb. 14, 2:50 p.m., Dion Anthony Whitaker, 22, of 1613 Curthay Court, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for driving without a license and reckless driving and misdemeanor probation violation.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Feb. 12, 6:05 p.m., assault was reported in the 200 block of West Barbee Street.
▪ Feb. 13, 4:52 p.m., assault was reported in the 500 block of Shepard School Road.
▪ Feb. 14, 6:50 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 500 block of West Gannon Avenue.
▪ Feb. 14, 7:45 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Innovative Way.
