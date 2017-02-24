Zebulon members sweep Wake Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year competitions

The Boys & Girls Club that launched out of the Zebulon Middle School gym 20 years ago is now the largest of the seven clubs in the Wake County organization.
Results of a recent competition suggest that beyond serving a lot of kids, the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club is also serving them well.
The club swept the honors in organization-level contests on Feb. 10. Kai Scarboro, a senior at East Wake High School, was named Wake’s Youth of the Year, and Zebulon Middle School eighth-grader Brook Reason was named winner in the Futures Division.
For the countywide honors, members chosen from each club had to complete essays and engage in public speaking judged by panels of community volunteers and affiliates.
“There were outstanding teenagers from all the clubs, but for both to come from the Zebulon Club, that’s unique,” said Hugh McLean, the Wake clubs’ vice president of operations. “But that’s a strong program, just like our other clubs that are doing great things with teenagers. I think it’s a great statement to what’s going on in Zebulon and the difference they are making.”
The Youth of the Year competition has been held at the national level of Boys & Girls Clubs since 1947. It is for teens 14-18 years old.
Scarboro will now advance to the statewide Youth of the Year competition, set for March 31 and April 1 in Durham.
The Futures Division does not have a state competition. The Wake clubs formed the division to prepare younger teens for future participation in the competition.
Zebulon unit director Nate Searcy said both his members embody the traits sought for the competition.
“Across the board, they look at academic success, community service, character and leadership ability, and both Kai and Brook are involved in every single one of those areas – not just at the club, but in their community and schools,” Searcy said. “But they have both done a lot with the Zebulon club. It’s always great to celebrate people who have been with the club and are establishing themselves in whatever they do.”
Scarboro plans to attend Hampton University in the fall.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
