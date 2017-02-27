Crime Notes: Feb. 16-22

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Chase Lenard Downey, 26, of 3210-302 Pridwen Circle, Raleigh, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device, simple assault and resisting an officer.
▪ Feb. 20, 8:18 a.m., Lloyd Jajuan Dimery, 16, of 405 Southampton Drive, Knightdale, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Feb. 21, 3:15 p.m., Alexandra Lynn Lobo, 19, of 1010-102 Topsail Common Drive, Knightdale, was charged with embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m., Josiah Jamal Smith, 16, of 3732 Crystal Creek Drive, Knightdale, was charged with disorderly conduct at school.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Feb. 16, 1:35 p.m.,a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole purses and a tablet valued at $399.97.
▪ Feb. 17, 11:59 a.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole shirts valued at $40.
▪ Feb. 17, 2:35 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 3000 block of Widewaters Parkway.
▪ Feb. 18, 8:26 a.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of Short Line Way.
▪ Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 800 block of North First Avenue. Someone stole a laptop, watch and clothes valued at $420.
▪ Feb. 18, 1:07 p.m., weapons and drug offenses were reported in the 7300 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 19, 12:03 a.m., a larceny was reported at Family Fare on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole beer valued at $62.96.
▪ Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Saint John’s St. Someone stole $1,100 in cash.
▪ Feb. 19, 8:23 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1000 block of Shoppes at Midway Drive.
▪ Feb. 21, 7:24 a.m., a drug offense was reported at Old Knight Road and Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 21, 8:42 a.m., a larceny and fraud were reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole tools valued at $129.98.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Feb. 22, 2 p.m., Christopher Lamont Fleming, 37, of 106 Greenwood Drive, Clayton, was charged with failure to appear in court on a Johnston County charge of driving while his license was revoked.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Feb. 19, 5:19 p.m., police recovered a ring in the 3800 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 20, 11:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1300 block of Kirkhill Drive.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Feb. 16, 8:56 a.m., a burglary and vandalism were reported at the Zebulon Community Center.
▪ Feb. 17, 12:05 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 200 block of Southland Drive.
▪ Feb. 18, 10 a.m., an assault was reported in the 1300 block of Shepard School Road.
▪ Feb. 18, 8:58 p.m., a motor vehicle theft and assault were reported in the 300 block of West Gannon Avenue.
▪ Feb. 19, 1:21 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 800 block of East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $550.
▪ Feb. 21, 8:59 a.m.,a larceny was reported at Food Lion on Wakelon Street. Someone stole items valued at $23.
