Eastern Wake News closes Zebulon office

Many readers might have noticed that the office that housed the Eastern Wake News and its ancestral newspapers for decades has closed.
That decision came after some of the newspaper’s staff members took other jobs, and others were shifted to other locations.
But the Eastern Wake News remains in operation and would like to continue to hear from its readers.
Listings for business, faith, club, community, notable, parks and recreation and school notes can be sent to Scott Bolejack at sbolejack@newsobserver.com. Bolejack, the editor of the Smithfield Herald and Clayton News-Star, can be reached by phone at 919-836-5747.
Eastern Wake News staff writer Aaron Moody remains the point of contact for news. He can be reached at 919-829-4528 or amoody@newsobserver.com.
