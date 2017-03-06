Tryouts for Mudcats national anthem and entertainment gigs are March 11

The Carolina Mudcats will hold tryouts for national anthem singers and pregame entertainers from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at Five County Stadium, 1501 N.C. 39, Zebulon.
Registration begins at 9 on the third-base side of the stadium. Auditions will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
All singers wishing to perform the national anthem before a game this season at Five County Stadium must audition at this tryout. Those who have performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” in previous years are encouraged to audition again.
All auditions must be performed a cappella on the field. There is no age requirement.
The pregame entertainment search is open to a variety of talents, including dancing, singing, baton twirling and playing instruments.
Pregame acts should be three minutes or less. Performers needing background music for their act should contact the Mudcats front office at 919-269-2287 in advance.
For all other questions, call the front office or email Becca Holtgreive at beccah@carolinamudcats.com.
The Mudcats’ season begins April 6 on the road in Frederick, Md. Opening night at Five County Stadium is Thursday, April 13, against the Frederick Keys.
Carolina remains a Class-A Advanced squad in the Carolina League but with a new affiliation this season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Comments