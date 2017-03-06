National Guard promotes Boyette to brigadier general

The N.C. National Guard has promoted Allen Boyette of Zebulon from colonel to brigadier general.
Boyette is a 1987 graduate of N.C. State University, where he was commissioned as a Distinguished Military Graduate in the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
After commissioning, he served on active duty as a platoon leader, company executive officer and battalion staff officer.
Boyette joined the Army National Guard in 1994, serving in positions of increasing levels of responsibility and commanding at all levels through brigade.
Boyette earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in civil engineering from N.C. State. He holds a master’s degree strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
A licensed professional engineer, Boyette works at N.C. State as director of building maintenance and operations.
His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak-leaf clusters, the Air Assault badge, the Parachutist badge and the Ranger Tab.
He and his wife, Wanda, have three sons: Austin, Kyle and Blake.
