Crime Notes: Feb. 23-March 1

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Feb. 24, 10:15 p.m., Amber Nicole Joyner, 17, of 6935 W. Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, was charged with resisting a public officer and underage consumption of alcohol.
▪ Feb. 25, 2:55 a.m., Felix Figueroa Borja, 28, of 1210 Delham Road, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 1, 10 p.m., Seven Tyshon Haywood, 19, of 106 Chalkey Court, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear for possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Feb. 24, 8:31 p.m., assault was reported in the 3000 block of Widewaters Parkway.
▪ Feb. 25, 12:19 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 6700 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 27, 9:55 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Elmridge Drive.
▪ Feb. 28, 2:24 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1600 block of Hodge Road.
▪ March 1, 5:23 p.m., larceny was reported in the 4000 block of Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole an iPhone valued at $800.
▪ March 1, 7:38 p.m., fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Boulder Falls Court. Someone stole $9,296.03 cash.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Feb. 23, 6 a.m., Toni Danisha Thomas, 22, of 801 Apricot Wood Lane, Wendell, was charged with simple assault.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Feb. 24, 11:11 p.m., drug and liquor offenses were reported in the 1300 block of Kirkhill Drive.
▪ Feb. 27, 9 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Southwood Court.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Javeon Deondra Brown, 24, of 4012-1D Burlington Mills Road, Rolesville, was charged with first degree trespassing, attempted breaking or entering and injury to real property.
▪ Feb. 25, 12:30 a.m., Alek Brandon Gomez, 19, of 4315 Lake Ridge Drive, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
▪ Feb. 26, 3 a.m., Brittany Diane Dockery, 27, of 777 Phelps Road, Louisburg, was charged with possession of heroin.
▪ Feb. 26, 9 p.m., Travis Shay Langston, 24, of 214 Proctor St., Zebulon, was charged with second degree trespassing.
▪ March 1, 11 p.m., Portia Renna Johnson, 24, of 115 Emory Lane, Zebulon, was charged with breaking and entering and second degree trespassing.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., a missing person was reported in the 300 block of Pony Road.
▪ Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Oak Street.
