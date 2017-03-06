Wendell is accepting applications for citizen advisory boards

Wendell residents interested in becoming more involved in town affairs have until April 4 to apply for such opportunities.
Through that date, the town is accepting applications for opening on citizen advisory boards, commissions and committees.
The openings are as follows: Appearance Commission, three-year term; in-town and extraterritorial positions on the Board of Adjustment, three years; Economic Development Committee, two 2 years; in-town position on the Parks and Recreation Commission, three years; Planning Board, three years for an in-town position and two years for an ETJ seat); and the Tree Board, three years.
The Wendell Board of Commissioners recommends residents seeking ETJ appointments to the Board of Adjustment and Planning Board. The Wake County Board of Commissioners makes those appointments.
New terms for all the open positions begin July 1. Applications and descriptions of the positions are available online at www.townofwendell.com or at Town Hall, 15 E. Fourth St., Wendell.
For more information, call Sherry Scoggins at 919-366-6893.
