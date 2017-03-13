Wendell Historical Society holding Fourth of July essay contest

The Wendell Historical Society invites fourth- and fifth-graders to take part in an essay contest, “What July 4th Means to Me.”
The deadline to submit an essay is May 22, and the historical society will notify the winner in mid-June. In addition to a small monetary award, the winner will earn the right to take part in the Fourth of July parade on Main Street and read his or her essay during the program on J. Ashley Wall Towne Square.
Entries should be typed or legibly written and no longer than than 250 words. Contestants should include their name, age, grade, address and phone number on a separate sheet of paper, along with a parent’s signature. The signature shows the contestant will be available to be at the July 4 celebration from about 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The essays and separate information sheets can be dropped of at Wendell General Store, 28 N. Main St., Wendell, or mailed to July 4th Essay Contest, Wendell Historical Society, P.O. Box 426, Wendell, NC, 27591.
