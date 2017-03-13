Crime Notes: March 2-8

Knightdale arrests
▪ March 2, 12:21 a.m., Edgar Martinez-Felix, 24, of 101 Slab Circle, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 2, 3:49 a.m., Haley Rae Fail, 28, of 903 Delham Road, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 4, 2 a.m., Sherry Kay Brown, 59, of 42 Wembley Drive, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 5, 2 p.m., Adrian Douglas Ashford, 52, of 201 Bledsoe Ave., Raleigh, was charged with trying to obtain property by false pretense.
▪ March 8, 9:50 p.m., Jose Octavio Martinez-Flores, 33, of 901 Delham Road, Knightdale, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.
Knightdale incidents
▪ March 4, 8:43 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a vehicle valued at $15,000.
▪ March 6, 5:45 p.m., police recovered a stolen motor vehicle for another agency in the 900 block of North Smithfield Road.
▪ March 6, 7 p.m., fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Planter’s Trail Court.
▪ March 7, 9:56 p.m., an assault was reported in the 500 block of Sternwheel Way.
Wendell arrests
▪ March 3, 3:35 a.m., Kywanda Nyray Stewart, 26, of 513-A Shelden Drive, Raleigh, was charged with violating probation in Johnston County.
▪ March 3, 7:30 p.m., Orin James Clapp, 37, of 103 Pine Forest Trail, Knightdale, was charged with larceny by employee.
▪ March 3, 9 p.m., Larry Wilson, 63, of 217 W. Horton St., Zebulon, was charged with second-degree trespassing and being drunk and disruptive.
▪ March 5, 10:35 p.m., Aleksey Michailovich Geyvandov, 27, of 6510 New Market Way, Raleigh, was charged with simple drug possession and driving while impaired.
▪ March 6, 4 p.m., Jeffrey Bruce Brown, 45, of 1318 Stallings Road, Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked.
Wendell incidents
▪ March 2, 9:50 p.m., vandalism and theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 700 block of Marshburn Road.
▪ March 4, 6:59 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Grange Drive.
▪ March 5, 11:30 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Commander Drive.
Zebulon arrests
▪ March 2, 6:45 p.m., Leroy Moore Clark, 41, of 307 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ March 3, 2 a.m., Andrew Lee Mitchell, 38, of Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear in Nash County court on charges of injury to personal and real property.
▪ March 8, 4:45 p.m., Pedro Garcia-Neria, 40, of 7661 N.C. 39, Zebulon, was charged with possession of stolen goods and leaving the scene of an accident invovling property damage.
▪ March 8, 7:05 p.m., Michael Jerome Hodge, 58, of 5994 Pearce St., Louisburg, was charged with first-degree burglary and assault on a female in Franklin County.
Zebulon incidents
▪ March 4, 2:04 p.m., an assault was reported in the 2300 block of King Malcolm Lane.
▪ March 4, 3:09 p.m., larceny was reported in the 300 block of West Gannon Avenue. Someone stole property valued at $4,000.
▪ March 7, 6:15 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1700 block of North Arendell Avenue.
Comments