Knightdale mayor, residents participate in annual read-in

Hodge Road Elementary School recently played host to Mayor James Roberson and a group of local residents for the annual African American Read-In.
“We try to bring in volunteers from all areas of the local community to speak with our students about the importance of reading in their daily lives,” said Margie Gibson, a teacher at Hodge Road Elementary.
In attendance were representatives from the military, government and business, including a National Guard member who, in addition to reading to students, spoke with them about the sacrifices she had to make to serve her country.
Though Mayor Roberson had picked a children’s book and was ready to read to the students, they offered him a different book, about mayors, and asked him to read it to them instead.
He obliged and read to them about the roles of mayors and councils in municipal government.
“I was very excited they wanted to hear about what Knightdale’s town council and mayor do for the town,” Roberson said.
After the reading, the students gave Roberson a thank-you card with signatures from all of the class.
“Education is a key factor in the success of our youth and our local economy,” Roberson said. “We wanted to come to Hodge Road Elementary and speak with the students, showing them that there are limitless possibilities for their future with a solid educational foundation.”
