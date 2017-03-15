ZMS wins African-American History Awareness Competition for ninth year

A team from Zebulon Middle School won first place in the 15th annual Carter G. Woodson African-American History Awareness Competition, marking the ninth consecutive year the school has brought home the honor.
This year’s competition, sponsored by the Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was held March 6 in Estey Hall on the campus of Shaw University in Raleigh. More than 24 teams represented Wake County elementary, middle and high schools in the event.
Zebulon Middle competed against Carnage, Ligon, East Millbrook, Garner Road Community Center, PreEminent, Ravenscroft and Top Teens of America in the early rounds.
The ZMS team ultimately defeated Ravenscroft to win the competition. For their efforts, team members received a certificate, gift bag and trophy.
