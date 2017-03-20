Preservation Zebulon earns tax-exempt status
Preservation Zebulon Inc., a grass-roots group founded to promote the preservation of historic homes and buildings in and around Zebulon, has become an official nonprofit.
The group has received its tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service, and founders MaryBeth and Scott Carpenter say this brings Zebulon one step closer to being able to have historic districts in the town. The Carpenters are preserving a house on East Horton Street in Zebulon that was built in 1911.
“The area surrounding downtown is full of houses built from the time of Zebulon’s founding in 1907, and we’d like to see them preserved for future generations,” said MaryBeth Carpenter, the group’s executive director. “One of our goals is to have one or more National Register historic districts established in this part of Zebulon.”
Preservation Zebulon incorporated in November and became a nonprofit in late February.
