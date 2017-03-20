Crime Notes: March 9-15

Knightdale arrests
▪ March 10, 10 p.m., Cedric Uriah Barnes, 32, of 9616 Fanny Brown Road, Raleigh, was charged with possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and resisting an officer.
▪ March 12, 12:14 a.m., Ruben Alejandro Gonzalez, 22, of 6 North St., Wendell, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
▪ March 12, 12:14 a.m., Justin Mac Graves, 20, of 6 North St., Wendell, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
▪ March 12, 10:05 a.m., Lance Christopher Littlejohn, 26, of 4732 Hidden Hollow Lane, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while his license was revoked, driving without registration and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ March 14, 1:25 p.m., Victor Manuel Ortega-Corona, 16, of 7505 Golden Brook St., Zebulon, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.
Knightdale incidents
▪ March 9, 8:42 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 900 block of Hodge Road.
▪ March 13, 12:22 p.m., a larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole security cameras valued at $359.98.
Wendell arrests
▪ March 10, 10:59 a.m., Kenneth Jerome Brown, 39, of 3405 Broughton Road, Wendell, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ March 10, 12:30 p.m., Aleya Lendette Sims, 19, of Zebulon was charged with failure to appear in court in Johnston County on a shoplifting charge.
▪ March 13, 2 p.m., Philip Steven Eldridge, 16, of 501 Meadow Lane, Wendell, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
Zebulon arrests
▪ March 14, 9:15 p.m., William Leon Rhodes was charged with misdemeanor larceny in Nash County.
▪ March 14, 9:15 p.m., Bridget Michelle Jackson was charged with misdemeanor larceny in Nash County.
Zebulon incidents
▪ March 9, 3:01 p.m., a larceny was reported at Food Lion on Wakelon Street. Someone stole cash and cards valued at $135.
▪ March 9, 5:08 p.m., a larceny was reported in the Walmart shopping center on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a purse valued at $100.
▪ March 14, 2:01 p.m., police recovered counterfeit money at McDonald’s on Wakelon Street.
▪ March 14, 4:50 p.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a football and pain medication.
