Wendell waste facility in line for an upgrade

At the trash and recycling center along Wendell Boulevard, it’s common to have to use the secondary dumpster, and sometimes, the trash bins are full, making site temporarily useless.
Wake County has recognized that its No. 11 convenience center in Wendell and near Zebulon is heavily used and is working to do something about it.
“Most of our facilities were built in the early to mid-’80s,” said John Roberson, director of Wake’s Solid Waste Management Division. “The (county) population then was 300,000 to 400,000, and we’re now over a million.”
Town leaders have approved designs for an overhaul of the facility, and construction bids are under review. Roberson said the county should award a contract by May at the latest, and roughly one-year construction project should begin in June.
The expanded center local users can expect to see in the summer of 2018 will be similar to convenience center No. 7 on Deponie Drive, off Durant Road in Raleigh.
It will have more bays for dropping off items currently accepted at the Wendell site – like trash, cardboard, metal, tires and mixed recycling – and improved vehicle access.
“The bigger piece for this site is we are adding some multi-material facilities,” Roberson said.
A canopy will be added to allow the site to better hold electronics and other items during times of inclement weather.
The site will also begin accepting household hazardous waste for the first time.
“It’s the under-the-kitchen sink, in-the-garage type of materials that aren’t good for a landfill and must be dealt with differently,” Roberson said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
