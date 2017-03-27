School Notes: March 26

Fall semester honors at Central Carolina
A number of local students earned academic honors during the fall semester at Central Carolina Community College.
The following, listed by county, earned places on the President’s List with all A’s:
Wake County – Alexander Rutledge Bennett, Jamie Nicole Dupree, Tiffany Monique Gee, Steven Heglar, Austin Louis Machak, Patrick O’Rawe, Faith Noel Phillips, Elizabeth Sorrell Sanders, Bailey Suzanne Vanbemmelen and Sarah Anne Zuber.
Johnston County – Dylan Michael Hargis, Bridget Morton Johnson and Dwan Delacy Lee.
The following earned places on the Dean’s List with grade point averages of 3.5 or better:
Wake County – Sarah Marie Bastress, Rachael Anne Delacourt, Olivia Marie Harvell, Samantha Kay Hautekeete, Preston Danie MacDonald, Emmanuel Alejandr Mijangos Lopez, Felicia Ann Richards, Ryan Reed Schaffner, Jennifer Lynn Tilman, Brad Thomas Woodley and Ethan Hale Woodward.
Johnston County – Kayla Elizabeth Benson, Rhonda T. Benson and Donald Earl Elmore.
Zebulon Lions to award college scholarships
The Zebulon Lions Club and Zebulon Lions Auxiliary will award several $1,000 college scholarships to area high school students headed to two- and four-year colleges. The deadline to apply is May 1. The clubs will award the scholarships in June.
Winners are selected based on their record of service to their respective school and community. Financial need is not a consideration.
Applications are available from high school guidance offices, from any member of the Zebulon Lions Club or Lions Auxiliary or by calling Jeff Price at 919-269-9003.
