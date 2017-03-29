Crime Notes: March 16-22

Knightdale arrests
▪ March 17, 3:30 p.m., Dwayne Raheem Bates, 31, of 108 Robertson St., Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
▪ March 19, 6 p.m., Emmanuel Kavila Mohammed, 18, of 421 E. Cameo Lane, Knightdale, was charged with resisting an officer.
▪ March 19, 6 p.m., Aundre Toriano Wright, 16, of 1210 Topsail Common Drive, Knightdale, was charged with resisting an officer.
▪ March 19, 6 p.m., Dionte Jashon Moore, 16, of 1111 Costmary Lane, Knightdale, was charged with resisting an officer.
▪ March 20, 9 p.m., Rodney Sunni Wrice, 38, of 108 Citrine Court, Knightdale, was charged with failure to return rental property.
Knightdale incidents
▪ March 16, 2 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole electronics valued at $274.95.
▪ March 18, 1:38 a.m., a burglary was reported at Goodwill on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole costume jewelry and a suitcase valued at $30.
▪ March 19, 8:43 a.m., drug offenses were reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
Wendell arrests
▪ March 16, 2:14 p.m., Jessie McKenzie Beasley, 20, 1320 Salem Church Road, Apex, was charged with possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ March 18, 1:15 a.m., Wesley Lee Wilson, 62, of 6844 Bristle Bark Court, Wendell, was charged with disorderly conduct.
▪ March 22, 9:54 a.m., Tameka Leah Campbell, 31, of 219 E. Fourth St., Wendell, was charged with failure to appear for possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and resisting an officer.
▪ March 22, 9:30 a.m., Markus Rushing Rashaad-White, 23, of 1301 Dyking Road, Louisburg, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Wendell incidents
▪ March 17, 8:39 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 600 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ March 20, 3:20 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 600 block of West Third Street.
Zebulon arrests
▪ March 17, 6:30 p.m., Nikita Nicole Burgess, 35, of 303-C Primrose Place, Zebulon, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order.
▪ March 22, 9:37 a.m., Kierra LaShante Hardy, 20, of 3305 Earl of Mar Court, Zebulon, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Zebulon incidents
▪ March 17, 11:15 p.m., an assault was reported at Silver Street and Primrose Place.
▪ March 22, 9:32 a.m., drug offenses were reported in the 3300 block of Earl of Mar Court.
