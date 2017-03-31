Knightdale purchasing director, finance staff receive awards

The Knightdale Town Council on March 15 saluted purchasing director Brent Quick and the town’s finance department for awards they received recently.
Quick received the Billy D. Ray Purchaser of the Year award from the Carolinas Association of Government Purchasing during the association’s Spring School and Conference.
The award, named in memory of the Burlington purchasing manager, goes annually to a purchaser in the Carolinas who demonstrates sustained excellence within purchasing departments. It comes with a $650 sponsorship to future association conferences.
“I am truly honored to be recognized by my peers, and I hope to live up to the expectations of those who have been awarded before me,” Quick said. “I could not accept this award without recognizing the assistance from everyone working for the Town of Knightdale. We are all in this together.”
The Knightdale finance team received the association’s Sustained Professional Purchasing Award for the second year in a row.
The award recognizes member agencies that have demonstrated sustained excellence in purchasing standards in the calendar year.
