School Notes: April 2

Zebulon Lions to award college scholarships
The Zebulon Lions Club and Zebulon Lions Auxiliary will award several $1,000 college scholarships to area high school students headed to two- and four-year colleges. The deadline to apply is May 1. The clubs will award the scholarships in June.
Winners are selected based on their record of service to their respective school and community. Financial need is not a consideration.
Applications are available from high school guidance offices, from any member of the Zebulon Lions Club or Lions Auxiliary or by calling Jeff Price at 919-269-9003.
Comments