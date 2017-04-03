Crime Notes: March 23-29

Knightdale arrests
▪ March 23, 12:30 a.m., Christopher Allen Fields, 27, of 1408 Lions Way, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 24, 11:55 p.m., Shontayene Dwayne Pittman, 43, of 12593 Talon Drive, Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 26, 9 p.m., Peterking Laurent Kong, 20, of 3138 Iverson St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of carrying a concealed gun and underage consumption of alcohol.
▪ March 29, 1:38 p.m., Randall DQuan Smith, 23, of 5101 Lantis Lane, Knightdale, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and resisting an officer.
Knightdale incidents
▪ March 24, 4:46 p.m., weapons and drug offenses were reported in the 1000 block of Lynnwood Road.
▪ March 24, 6:40 p.m., a larceny was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole copper valued at $573.48.
▪ March 26, 8:27 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 6600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
Wendell arrests
▪ March 24, 7 p.m., Casandra Lushall McCormick, 38, of 320 Paula St., Wendell, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
▪ March 26, 10:31 a.m., Marilan Alejandro Diaz-Portillo, 20, of 4685 Wendell Boulevard, Wendell, was charged with failure in court on a charge of possessing up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ March 27, 5 p.m., Ali Nicole Hatchett, 20, of 641 Raymond Drive, Wendell, was charged with failure in court on a charge of possessing marijuana paraphernalia.
Wendell incidents
▪ March 28, 9:10 a.m., a burglary was reported at Helping Hand Mission on South Pine Street.
▪ March 28, 1:15 p.m., a larceny was reported at a construction site on Wendell Fall Parkway. Someone stole a loader valued at $26,500.
Zebulon arrests
▪ March 25, 12:50 a.m., Keith Randy White, 32, of 9421 Ferrell Road, Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 26, 10:53 p.m., Bardrick Cornelius Richardson, 27, of 920 Perry Curtis Road, Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 28, 1:40 p.m., Quatisha Shanae Mitchell, 30, of 205 W. Sycamore St., Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of assault causing serious injury and violating probation.
Zebulon incidents
▪ March 26, 3:10 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of West Barbee Street.
Comments