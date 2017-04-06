Wendell Gospel group spends weekend in the studio

The six members of the gospel group New Covenant have performed in countless churches since forming out of Central Baptist Church in 2001.
Their singing has also filled the halls of the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh and the streets of Baltimore.
People will soon have better access to New Covenant’s uplifting sounds. The contemporary Christian group spent the weekend in the Center Sound Records studio in Raleigh recording its first album.
“A lot has happened really fast,” said Angela Millenbaugh, an alto in the group and its unofficial publicist. “We’ve done churches, but we also want to expand it, and that’s the point. We want to reach beyond boundaries.”
The album will feature 12 traditional gospel songs and is scheduled for released by early summer. One of the tracks, a duet with Millenbaugh and bass singer Jeremy Gamble titled “Unredeemed,” has already been released as a single on iTunes and Amazon.
Other group members are tenors Glenn Alford and Larry Johnson, alto Sherry Gammon and soprano Joanna King. Craig Brandwynne, Center Sound’s vice president, is producing the album.
“He has totally embraced the vision of our group and upcoming album,” Millenbaugh said. “We’re excited about recording with him.”
Brandwynne said New Covenant’s strengths are the way the singers blend, their vocal arrangements and the passion they bring to a contemporary spin on traditional songs.
“They have a lot of fun when they sing, and the fun and passion come through in their performances,” he said.
The six singers have formed a close bond performing together for more than a dozen years.
That bond was reaffirmed when Gamble had a heart attack March 18. He began experiencing signs several days earlier that returned during a photo shoot for New Covenant that morning.
Gamble refused to let the health scare take him out of the recording, joining the others bu understanding he had to take things slow.
“I look at it as we still want to reach the lost people, and also the saved people who may be back sliding to get them back to where they need to be,” Gamble said. “I feel better. Apparently it was a good wake-up call for me as far as my health.”
New Covenant has been known to venture away from traditional gospel, sometimes performing oldies and Christmas music. Sometimes, they blend those genres in with the Christian.
“It kind of keeps people interested, people who may not be as receptive to our message of hope and to bring lost people to Christ,” Millenbaugh said.
The group plans to bring some of that 1950s and ’60s music to the Fourth of July celebration at Knightdale Station Park, where they are scheduled to open for Chairman of the Board.
“We’re taking old stuff and bringing it to the forefront, making it more interesting,” Millenbaugh said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
