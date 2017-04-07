Crime Notes: March 30-April 5

Knightdale arrests
▪ March 30, 9:45 p.m., Jessica Thomas Miller, 35, of 725 Whites Lane, Wendell, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while her license was revoked, possessing marijuana and possessing paraphernalia.
▪ April 2, 3:58 a.m., Christopher Jay Mavropoulos, 33, of 1150-105 Newport Common Drive, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ April 2, 3:58 a.m., Katya Razskazova Henderson, 24, of 1150-105 Newport Common Drive, Knightdale, was charged with assault.
▪ April 2, 1:45 p.m., Luis Miguel Gonzalez-Cruz, 31, of 1320-107 Bristoe Drive, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ April 2, 5:36 p.m., Regina Deshauntaa Carpenter, 34, of 1310-101 Aragon Drive, Knightdale, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device, attempted larceny and failure to convey money owed in Wilson County.
Knightdale incidents
▪ April 1, 7:07 p.m., a larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole electronics valued at $467.94.
▪ April 3, 4:46 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1300 block of Oak Crest Drive.
▪ April 4, 5:55 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothing and watches valued at $733.98.
Wendell arrests
▪ April 2, 4 a.m., Jake Michael Pozzi, 28, of 230 Kentucky Drive, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ April 4, 12:37 a.m., Andre Seveer Richardson, 31, of 3138 Wendell Road, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired.
Wendell incidents
▪ April 4, 10:11 p.m., trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of Wendell Falls Parkway.
Zebulon arrests
▪ March 31, 3:30 a.m., Lamar Antwan Miller, 29, of 5011 Sedgewick Drive, Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing.
▪ April 1, 9:15 a.m., Cedano Lee Moore, 25, of 617 N. Privette St., Zebulon, was charged with assault on a female and injuring real property.
▪ April 2, 5:33 a.m., Christopher Adam Slade, 31, of 239 Thomas Nelson Lane, Williamsburg, Va., was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct by abusive language.
▪ April 3, 10:50 a.m., Justin Allen Wiggins, 33, of 169 Bridle Trail, Youngsville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense.
Zebulon incidents
▪ March 30, 3 p.m., an assault was reported in the 600 block of West Gannon Avenue.
▪ March 30, 8:14 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole household goods valued at $380.21.
Comments