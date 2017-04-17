Zebulon pursuing state grant for first greenway

Town leaders here are hoping to win a grant to help pay for Zebulon’s first greenway.
The Public Works Department is seeking an N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant of $500,000 to match other dollars the town has earmarked for a trail that would span about one mile and connect the Taryn Meadows and Weaver’s Pond communities on the north side of town.
Zebulon plans to pay its share of the $1 million cost using a mix of town funds (about $110,000), fees from the developer of Taryn Lake ($194,000) and other grant funding ($252,000).
The state application is due by May, and it could be late summer to early fall before the town learns if it has received funding.
“The design for the greenway is going to be a 14-month process with multiple public meetings and other meetings with the (homeowner associations) to work on potential specific issues there,” said Zebulon Public Works Director Chris Ray.
Public involvement in the process, Ray said, is required for the state grant.
Staff and representatives from Kimley-Horn, the landscape architect, plan to begin those conversations with a booth at the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market on Saturday, April 22. The market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn at Town Hall, 1003 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon.
The town has a walking trail at Zebulon Community Park and has made sidewalk connectivity a priority in recent years. But Zebulon has yet to build any of the trails mapped out in the Greenway Master Plan commissioners adopted in 2015.
That plan identified ideal greenway locations throughout town and split them into 10 general corridors. The project in the works is a scaled-back version of Corridor 1 in the master plan, leaving out a portion of the trail around Hendrick’s Pond near the entrance to Weaver’s Pond.
The master plan offers guidance on securing funding for the future system of trails and what materials to use for constructing different types of trails.
But it does not give a specific blueprint for each trail. Ray said upcoming discussions and a survey that will be offered at the Farm Fresh Market and at other meetings will help project leaders determine how the greenway should be designed – considering factors like trail layout, grading and erosion control.
“It will be a chance for general feedback,” Ray said “Will they use this trail? Are they currently using greenways? Do they like the path we chose? Any type of thing they want to know about greenways, we’re going to try and be prepared to have an answer for them. If they have concerns, they can share some of those concerns, and hopefully through this design process we can mitigate those concerns.”
For more information on Zebulon’s greenway plans, call the Public Works Department at 919-269-5285.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments