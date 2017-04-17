Crime Notes: April 6-12

Knightdale arrests
▪ April 6, 4 p.m., Alex Christian Gunther, 21, of Knightdale was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship.
▪ April 7, 10 p.m., Debbie Lucinda Vandenberg, 57, of 411 Sills Ave., Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 8, 7:10 p.m., Stephen Thomas Mullen, 56, of 106 Ridgewood Circle, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ April 8, 9:39 p.m., Christopher Todd Rochelle, 39, of Raleigh was charged with fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle.
▪ April 9, 1:52 a.m., Carenthia Latasha Nico Morris, 35, of 3-D Atika Court, Durham, was charged with driving while impaired.
Knightdale incidents
▪ April 6, 2:56 p.m., an arson was reported in the 200 block of Main Street. Someone burned a bathroom toilet dispenser on town property.
▪ April 7, 8:19 a.m., a larceny and fraud were reported in the 1100 block of Newport Common Drive. Someone stole shoes and cash valued at $3,299.58.
▪ April 9, 9 a.m., a larceny and motor vehicle theft were reported in the 1000 block of Pagoda Place. Someone stole a car and bank cards valued at $15,002.
▪ April 10, 2:53 p.m., fraud was reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole $715.42.
▪ April 10, 5:18 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothing valued at $251.
▪ April 11, 10:42 a.m., vandalism was reported at Lockhart Elementary on North Smithfield Road. Someone damaged three flower pots, a gardening box and a soccer goal.
▪ April 11, 7:05 p.m., fraud was reported at Dollar Tree on Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole money, batteries and hygiene goods valued at $98.49.
Wendell arrests
▪ April 6, 7 p.m., Horace Reginald Daniels, 67, of 6 Rosewood Court, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired and assault by pointing a gun.
▪ April 6, 10:30 p.m., Larry Wilson, 63, of 217 W. Horton St., Zebulon, was charged with second-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon.
▪ April 11, 8:21 a.m., Belinda Sandra Dey, 49, of 605 Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, Tenn., was charged with second-degree trespassing.
Wendell incidents
▪ April 6, 11:27 a.m., a burglary was reported in the first block of Cornflower Drive. Someone stole a toolbox valued at $600.
▪ April 11, 4:31 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 300 block of Paula Street. Someone stole a portable generator valued at $767.64.
▪ April 12, 1:05 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a car valued at $2,000.
Zebulon arrests
▪ April 10, 1:45 p.m., Amanda Gail Dille, 38, of 2017 Wigeon Lane, Clayton, was charged with violating probation in Nash County.
▪ April 10, 9 p.m., Bryant Maurice Randolph, 29, of 134 Melissa Drive, Rocky Mount, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 10, 9 p.m., Timisha Joy Walker, 24, of 1851 Singletree Lane, Rocky Mount, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting an officer and failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while her license was revoked.
▪ April 10, 9 p.m., Elquentin Lavon Harrison, 31, of 9935 Straight Gate Road, Whitakers, was charged with habitual larceny and resisting an officer.
▪ April 11, 2:45 p.m., Atalyah Tahrese Wiggins, 27, of 226 W. Barbee St., Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats and making a harassing phone call.
▪ April 12, 8:15 a.m., Angelo Harper, 27, of 103 Ridge Ave., Bayboro, was charged with violating probation in Pamlico County.
Zebulon incidents
▪ April 6, 3:54 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 400 block of Silver Street.
▪ April 7, 10:11 a.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a TV valued at $248.
