Zebulon police charge Smithfield man with crash-related death

Police added a charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle Wednesday against a man accused of running a red light April 3, resulting in the death of a man from Bunn.
Ramiro Ramirez, 44, of 11 Edgerton St. in Smithfield was originally charged with a red-light violation and driving without a license.
The accident happened on North Arendell Avenue at the exit ramp to U.S. 64. Police said Ramirez failed to stop his van and collided with a vehicle driven by Lorine Jones.
Jones was turning off the highway onto North Arendell with her husband, George Milton Jones, as a passenger. Both were taken to the hospital, and George Milton Jones died from his injuries Monday, police said. Jones was 88.
Lorine Jones continues to recover from the crash, police said.
Ramirez, who arrest records list as Ramirez-Farias, turned himself in to Zebulon police about 2 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to the Wake County jail.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
