EWHS Alumni group growing

The East Wake High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation has grown to more than 50 members, obtained nonprofit status and raised thousands of dollars since forming about a year ago.
The group is looking for more alumni to join its initiative to provide two $5,000 scholarships annually to East Wake seniors who exhibit outstanding character and are in financial need.
The foundation will award its first two scholarships during the East Wake Senior Awards Day program in May.
The group’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the East Wake media center. Alumni are invited to learn more about the effort or to serve on of the three committees.
The foundation is also planning the school’s 40-year reunion, to be held this fall in downtown Raleigh. Dates and other details will be announced soon.
More information about the group is online at ewhsasf.com. The website is up and running, but improvements are coming in May.
