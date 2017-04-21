Crime Notes: April 13-19

Knightdale arrests
▪ April 16, 2:50 a.m., Adam Henri De-La-Tour-Dupav, 19, 5913 Farmwell Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possessing up to one-half ounce of marijuana and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.
▪ April 17, 12:50 a.m., Javier Arias Hernandez, 20, of 404 Lee St., Wilson, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs.
▪ April 19, 1:31 a.m., Mardie Deon Roberts, 42, of 3012 Peachtree Lane, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
Knightdale incidents
▪ April 13, 4:32 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 6700 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ April 13, 9:10 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 2400 block of Ferdinand Drive.
▪ April 14, 4:54 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 300 block of Brookfield Drive. Someone stole an iPad valued at $220.
▪ April 15, 7:34 p.m., a larceny was reported at AutoZone on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a jump-starter valued at $129.99.
▪ April 17, 7:51 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Aragon Drive. Someone stole cash, electronics and sports equipment valued at $174.
▪ April 18, 9 a.m., fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole $357.08.
Wendell arrests
▪ April 16, 7:50 a.m., Antonio Edward Lee Spencer, 44, of 2404 Auburn Knightdale Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
Wendell incidents
▪ April 19, 12:34 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1700 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon arrests
▪ April 16, 10:15 a.m., Emanuel Allen Lane, 44, of 10177 Morgan St., Middlesex, was charged with breaking and entering, injuring real property and making a threatening phone call.
▪ April 16, 7:30 p.m., Brooks Michael Driver, 43, of 8442 Drivers Road, Zebulon, was charged with assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear in court on a charge of assault on a female .
▪ April 18, 11 p.m., Latisha Danielle Miles, 25, of 1900 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, was charged with assault.
Zebulon incidents
▪ April 14, 10:07 p.m., a larceny and fraud were reported in the 1500 block of North Arendell Avenue. Someone stole $591.
▪ April 15, 9:47 p.m., a verbal assault was reported at Waffle House on Pearces Road.
▪ April 15, 11:45 p.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of West Barbee Street.
