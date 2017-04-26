Society to honor Helen Wootton with art exhibit

The Wendell Historical Society will stage an exhibit showcasing the artwork of the Helen Wootton and honoring her life on the 125th anniversary of her birth.
The “Remembering Helen Wootton” event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Historic Wendell Post Office, 101 E. Fourth St., Wendell. The date coincides with Wendell’s annual Spring Fling, Art Walk and Corvette and Classic Car Show.
“Miss Helen” was born May 12, 1892, and died Aug. 7, 1977, at the age of 85.
She was a second-grade teacher who taught several generations of students at Wendell School before retiring in 1958. In retirement, she operated a kindergarten in her home since kindergarten wasn’t available in the public schools at that time.
As an artist, Wootton produced award-winning works that were displayed at a gallery and given to family and friends, often marking the birth of a baby or other milestone.
Wendell United Methodist Church honored Wootton in 1967 for 51 continuous years as a Sunday School teacher in Wendell and two other communities before her family moved to Wendell in 1920.
