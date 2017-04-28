Crime Notes: April 20-26

Knightdale arrests
▪ April 20, 1:45 a.m., Crystal Ann Creech, 27, of 155 Brooke Lane, Middlesex, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 20, 11:15 p.m., Boyd Laumont Church, 65, of 3651 Alene Circle, Augusta, Ga., was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 22, 12:53 a.m., Aliza Aron Rodriguez, 20, of 5930 Sandpiper Farm Lane, Wendell, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.
▪ April 22, 2:05 p.m., Jose Alberto Guzman, 50, of 2528 Barrington Drive, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 22, 11 p.m., Carrie Chick Moss, 46, of 1524 Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, Ga., was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of issuing a worthless check in New Hanover County.
▪ April 23, 12:15 a.m., Deven Tyler Anderson, 17, of 231 W. Third St., Wendell, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
▪ April 25, 10 p.m., Katherine Ballard Burroughs, 61, of 4408 Omaha Drive, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 26, 7:30 a.m., Michael Sebastian Lewis, 37, of 300 Kelley Meadows Drive, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while his license was revoked and driving without registration.
▪ April 26, 3:30 p.m., Girma Degemu Teka, 23, of 3531 Mackinac Island Lane, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and trying to obtain property by false pretense.
Knightdale incidents
▪ April 20, 7:36 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
▪ April 21, 6:51 p.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of Switchback Street.
▪ April 22, 8:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1300 block of East Cameo Lane. Someone stole a ring and watch valued at $950.
▪ April 23, 10 a.m., a larceny was reported at Office Max on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole a laptop valued at $594.
▪ April 26, 1 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 2400 block of Hodge Road. Someone stole a wallet, cash, bank cards and medication valued at $147.
Wendell arrests
▪ April 22, 1:45 a.m., Durante Jacobs, 26, of 116 Holly Pointe Drive, Wendell, was charged with injuring landscaping and driving while impaired.
▪ April 22, 10:20 p.m., Derrick James Leach, 39, of 2216 Grantland Drive, Raleigh, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communications.
▪ April 23, 3:10 a.m., Scott Harris Stansell, 36, of 111 Heathridge Lane, Cary, was charged with simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and assault on a female.
▪ April 23, 9:50 p.m., Terry Jeremiah Williams, 40, of 1054 Antioch Church Road, Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
▪ April 24, 12:10 a.m., Macario Benitez-Baldez, 47, of 151 Coharie Drive, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 25, 12:30 p.m., Casey Dominique Thomas, 51, of 217 S. Pine. St., Wendell, was charged with larceny and assault on a female.
▪ April 26, 6:10 p.m., Jennifer Lauren Bridgers, 33, of 2 Single Tree Court, Wendell, was charged with failure to appear for violating probation.
Wendell incidents
▪ April 22, 1:18 p.m., fraud was reported in the 5300 block of Rolesville Road.
▪ April 23, 12:14 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 900 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon arrests
▪ April 22, 11:15 a.m., Dale Andrew Ellis, 29, of 153 Westside Circle, Zebulon, was charged with shoplifting.
▪ April 25, 11:45 p.m., Nyara Deje Johnson, 22, of 16 Cornflower Drive, Wendell, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine.
▪ April 26, 6 p.m., Jeffrey Bruce Brown, 45, of 1218 Stallings Road, Zebulon, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Zebulon incidents
▪ April 20, 11:16 p.m., drug offenses were reported on West Judd Street.
▪ April 22, 7:10 p.m., a verbal assault was reported in the 400 block of North Gill Street.
▪ April 25, 5:45 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Shannon Drive. Someone stole jewelry and electronics valued at $835.
