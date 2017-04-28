Police providing food and activities; people need only to show up

The police department is organizing a day filled with special events, food and handouts, and it’s fall free.
Wendell Public Safety Day is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the downtown area of Campen Street, just off Main Street. Wendell police host the free event each year to raise awareness of the functions of public-safety agencies and to give people of all ages a positive connection with them.
“We view it as a wonderful opportunity to get out and interact with the community in a less-formal setting,” said Wendell Police Chief Bill Carter said. “It’s the ninth year doing it. We remain excited about it. It’s a lot of fun.”
As in past years, the day will feature equipment and vehicle demonstrations, educational booths, rides and activities. Among those are the Fatal Vision experience, simulating the effects of impaired driving.
New this year is a bicycle rodeo for kids. Police will give helmets and T-shirts away while supplies last.
“That impacts everybody,” Carter said of bicycle safety. “It’s important for young people to know how to operate a bicycle properly. That helps the youth have a better experience and reduces their chance of injury.”
Public Safety Day is also the first chance to apply for the police department’s popular Camp Choices, set for July 31 to Aug. 4.
Camp Choices gives youth ages 9-12 insight into the direction their lives can go, depending on the choices they make at defining points in their lives.
The annual camp, funded by a Wake County ABC Board grant, incorporates sports into its bigger message of alcohol and drug-abuse prevention. But it is limited to 50 campers.
“We do typically end up with a waiting list,” Carter said. “If you’re interested in your children being a part of the camp, get your application in early.”
For more information on Wendell Public Safety Day, call the police department at 919-365-4444.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
