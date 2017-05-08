Spaces open for eastern Wake STEM program for rising 9th-graders

Organizers have extended the application deadline for a Wake County school system STEM partnership that is unique to eastern Wake County.
Rising ninth-graders at East Wake and Knightdale high schools have until May 19 to apply for the Students Discover Academy, a program that offers insight into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Some students have already applied, but program coordinator Laura Albrecht hopes the extension will encourage others to sign up.
“The kids who have been through the program previously have really had a positive experience and have been exposed to careers they didn’t know existed, or continued on the path they were originally interested in,” Albrecht said.
The program is free to students thanks to a National Science Foundation grant and collaboration among the school system, N.C. State University, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, The Science House and the Kenan Fellows Program.
Participation has nearly doubled since the program debuted in 2015.
The academy kicks off with a summer camp at Knightdale High that will run Tuesday through Friday for three weeks, starting July 11. It continues throughout the participants’ freshman year with monthly sessions with adult mentors who have STEM backgrounds.
“I got a lot more than I thought I would get (out of it),” said Knightdale High student Chris Yanez, who was in the program last year.
Yanez, interested in pursuing a career in engineering, was matched with mentor Johnny Wood, a mechanical engineer and senior associate with Dewberry Engineers in Raleigh.
“I got advice from an experienced engineer, and I got to do these science experiments that I didn’t know would be so easy to do,” Yanez said.
The program also gives students a chance to visit Wake County colleges and universities during six optional Saturday academies throughout the school year.
“It gets them to experience science in a way they haven’t been able to in the classroom,” Albrecht said. “In the summer, they get to do hands-on activities and submit all their data, research and observations to the Museum of Natural Sciences, and it is used in the discovery of new science.
“The science we are doing is all current and relevant, so it gives the kids ownership and empowers them to make those discoveries on their own.”
For more information or to apply for the program, visit studentsdiscover.org/academy or email Albrecht at lalbrecht@wcpss.net.
Students can also fill out applications in their middle school’s student services offices.
Students Discover Academy camp
Where: Knightdale High School.
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday from July 11-28 (3 weeks).
Application deadline: May 19.
To apply: visit www.studentsdiscover.org/academy.
