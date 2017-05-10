Sorority promotes college readiness and HBCUs at the Boys & Girls Club

The Chi Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority recently sponsored a Think HBCU college workshop for parents and students at the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club.
The event was part of the sorority’s campaign to highlight Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It was also a chance to encourage young club members to begin thinking about college and their future.
Marquita Brazier, an admissions counselor in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC-Chapel Hill, led a session on college readiness, including how to apply for financial aid and how to prepare for the ACT and SAT tests.
“Educational enrichment is one of the sorority’s international programs,” said Vicky Young, president of Chi Rho Omega. “It’s important that we give students, and their parents, the tools they need to make informed decisions about furthering their education.”
The day also included a cheer and dance clinic for students, led by AKA members and the Rare Elegance Dance Team from Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, a Durham magnet school.
While the workshop was free and open to the public, the cheer and dance clinic was a fundraiser to support Chi Rho Omega’s HBCU outreach programs.
Comments