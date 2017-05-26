What is a goal to have when you hit 103?

In Johnston County, the Neuse River at Smithfield exceeded its 15-foot flood stage Tuesday and continued to rise, reaching nearly 25 feet Wednesday afternoon. At 23 feet, the river flooded Hospital and Buffalo roads and cut off the town water treatment plant’s access to its reservoir. The river is expected to remain flooded above 15 feet until Friday night. The Neuse in Smithfield broke records during Hurricane Matthew when it rose above 29 feet.