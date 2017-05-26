What is a goal to have when you hit 103?

Harue Jones of Knightdale, NC has plenty of wisdom to offer after turning 103-years-old Friday, May 26, 2017.
Aaron Moody amoody@newsobserver.com
Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield

Johnston County

In Johnston County, the Neuse River at Smithfield exceeded its 15-foot flood stage Tuesday and continued to rise, reaching nearly 25 feet Wednesday afternoon. At 23 feet, the river flooded Hospital and Buffalo roads and cut off the town water treatment plant’s access to its reservoir. The river is expected to remain flooded above 15 feet until Friday night. The Neuse in Smithfield broke records during Hurricane Matthew when it rose above 29 feet.

Fields of Faith at Knightdale High

Eastern Wake News

Fellowship of Christian Athletes groups from several north and eastern Wake County schools came together to put on a Fields of Faith worship and ministry service at the Knightdale High School football stadium in Knightdale, N.C. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

10th annual Greater Zebulon 5K Road Race

Eastern Wake News

The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce's 10th annual Greater Zebulon 5K Road Race was one of three events, along with the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market and a Carolina Mudcats baseball game, making up #MayDayinZebulon in Zebulon, N.C. Saturday, May 14, 2016.

