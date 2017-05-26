What is a goal to have when you hit 103?

Wednesday's ceremonial first pitch at Five County Stadium involved a special homecoming for Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. TSgt. Daigle received the ceremonial first pitch from his children Karley and Cameron and then surprised them by unveiling himself as the catcher.
In Johnston County, the Neuse River at Smithfield exceeded its 15-foot flood stage Tuesday and continued to rise, reaching nearly 25 feet Wednesday afternoon. At 23 feet, the river flooded Hospital and Buffalo roads and cut off the town water treatment plant’s access to its reservoir. The river is expected to remain flooded above 15 feet until Friday night. The Neuse in Smithfield broke records during Hurricane Matthew when it rose above 29 feet.
Lassiter Distilling Company of Knightdale, N.C. won a silver metal for its North Carolina Rum in the unaged rum category at the American Distilling Institute annual judging of craft spirits held in Baltimore April 3-6, 2017.
The State Highway Patrol said a Wake County school bus with only the driver aboard was hit head-on Wednesday morning by a car that drifted across the center line of Horton Road about a half-mile from Knightdale Elementary School and Knightdale High School.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes groups from several north and eastern Wake County schools came together to put on a Fields of Faith worship and ministry service at the Knightdale High School football stadium in Knightdale, N.C. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
VIDEO: An arts center is back in motion after organizers' past attempts have come up empty but they now have a location and hope residents will help supply the means for the space they have secured in downtown Zebulon, N.C.
The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce's 10th annual Greater Zebulon 5K Road Race was one of three events, along with the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market and a Carolina Mudcats baseball game, making up #MayDayinZebulon in Zebulon, N.C. Saturday, May 14, 2016.