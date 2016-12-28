Eastern Wake: Celebrations

December 28, 2016 2:00 AM

Jimmy & Alice Harris

Happy 52nd wedding anniversary to Jimmy and Alice Harris. Married on 12-27-1964. Parents of three children. Allyson Creech and husband Tony, Amy Newsome and husband Nathan, Jamie Harris and wife Autumn, and grandparents of 11 grandchildren.

