Eastern Wake: Celebrations

April 9, 2017 2:00 AM

Mr. and Mrs Benjamin W. Mitchell

Mr. And Mrs. Benjamin W. Mitchell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary April 7, 2017. They were married April 7, 1957 at Corinth Baptist Church.

