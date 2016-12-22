Club notes: Dec. 25

Perennial Garden Club
The Perennial Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Social time begins at 6:30 with a program beginning at 7 p.m. The club offers programs regarding gardening, birds and other aspects of nature. The club is actively involved in community service projects. For more information, call 919-365-6866.
New Year’s Day lunch
The Wendell Lions Club will host its annual New Year’s Day luncheon Sunday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Lions Club building. The meal will include traditional fare such as collards and black-eyed peas. The meal is free, though donations will be accepted. The Lions Club is at 700 Lions Club Road, Wendell.
Knightdale American Legion
Knightdale American Legion Post 529 is now meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Knightdale Chamber of Commerce.
Wendell Rotary Club
The Wendell Rotary Club meets at noon every Tuesday at the Wendell Country Club, 180 Jake May Drive, Wendell. For details, go to wendell.rotaryclub.pro.
Zebulon Lions Club
▪ Lions Club members distributed Christmas food boxes on Dec. 17 to everyone they provided assistance to during 2016.
▪ The Zebulon Lions Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at 118 E. Lee St. For more information, call 919-404-2333 or go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/zebulonnc.
Cub Scouts
▪ Cub Scout Pack 515 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Road, Wendell. Rising first- through fifth-grade students are welcome to join and participate in the Scouts’ activities. For details, go to pack515.wordpress.com.
▪ Cub Scout Pack 522 of Zebulon meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Visit cubscoutpack522.weebly.com for more information.
Boy Scouts
Boy Scouts of America Troop 365 meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The group is chartered by Knightdale United Methodist Church.
Rising sixth-graders who are at least 10 1/2 years old are welcome. For details, including meeting locations, go to sites.google.com/site/troop365nc.
Zebulon Rotary Club
The Zebulon Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at 405 W. Sycamore St., Zebulon.
Wendell American Legion
Post 148 Wendell of the American Legion meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5100 Wendell Blvd. Veterans are welcome. For details, go to NCLegion.org.
Steel Magnolias Garden Club
Steel Magnolias Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month, from September through May, at Zebulon United Methodist Church, W. 121 Gannon Ave., Zebulon. Guests are welcome. Contact 919-269-6514.
Little River Historical Society
The Little River Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon. The group focuses on the history of the eastern Wake County area.
Eastern Wake Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Col. Henry Burgwyn/Eastern Wake Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and 7:15 p.m. for the program on the third Tuesday of each month at Boulevard Pizza, 2925 Wendell Blvd., Wendell. Visitors are welcome. Call 919-365-5206 for information.
Beekeepers
The 5 County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Bennett Bunn Plantation, 1915 Old Bunn Road, Zebulon. The group welcomes new members. For more information, visit 5cba.org or call 919-626-2930.
Wendell Woman’s Club
The Wendell Woman’s Club meets at noon on the third Wednesday of each month at 10 Cypress St. For details, go to wendellwomensclub.org.
Wendell Historical Society
The Wendell Historical Society hosts tours of historic homes, auctions, book signings and fundraising events throughout the year. For details and the meeting schedule, go to wendellhistory.com or call Carol Hinnant 919-365-3228.
