Faith notes: Jan. 11

Gospel Sing
St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Smithfield will host a gospel sing as part of its Founders Day celebration. The vent will begin at 4 p.m., Feb. 12 at the church, 409 Bridge Street, Smithfield. Among the featured performers will be Truth, the Spiritual Travelers and the Pilgrim Travelers, all from Zebulon. Call 919-426-4096 for more information.
Financial Peace
Hope Church, in Clayton, will offer a session of Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University beginning at 7 p.m., Jan. 18. Cost is $93. The church is at 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. To sign up, call Howard Gergis at 919-868-5137.
Covering Clothing Closet
Overcomer Outreach Christian Center will sell new and gently used items during the Covering Clothing Closet event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at 445 Old Wilson Road, Wendell. It is open to the community and will raise money for the church’s outreach ministries.
Volunteers needed
Meals on Wheels of Zebulon United Methodist Church needs volunteer drivers for three routes in the Zebulon area. Volunteers will pick up the meals from the church and deliver them to clients one day a month. For more information, contact the church office at 919-269-9408.
Women’s Ministry
The Women’s Ministry at Elevation Baptist Church invites women of all ages at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at 4729 New Bern Ave., Raleigh, lower annex. For details, email ElevationWomen@gmail.com.
Food ministries
▪ The local Brown Bag Ministry based out of St. Eugene Catholic Church in Wendell serves more than 1,000 bag lunches on Saturdays in an effort to combat hunger in Wendell and Zebulon. To volunteer, or for more information, visit www.brownbagministry.org or email brownbagministry@yahoo.com. The ministry serves free lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave. For more information on the Zebulon satellite location, call Cindy Privette at 919-269-8359.
▪ Mt. Zion United Holiness Church runs a soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 E. Stronach Ave., Zebulon.
▪ Table of Grace offers dinners at 6 p.m. on the last Monday of the month at Wendell United Methodist Church, 129 N. Main St.
▪ Green Pines Baptist Church operates a food pantry from 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale.
▪ Zebulon First Baptist Church runs a soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 304 E. Barbee St., Zebulon.
▪ Calvary Faith Center holds a Community Day from 10-11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 4825 Rolesville Road, Wendell. This Community Day ministry includes free boxes of food, hot dogs, drinks and health screenings. For information, visit calvaryfaith.com or call 919-523-6223.
▪ The Zebulon United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 114 W. Sycamore St. The pantry will be open from 5-6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, call coordinators Bob or Sue Russo at 772-360-5862 or the church office at 919-269-9408.
▪ The O’Neal Revival Tabernacle will hold its monthly food pantry day from 9-11 a.m. every second Saturday at 500 Richardson Road, Zebulon. For details, call Pastor Bob O’Neal 919-375-4275 or go to onealtabernacle.org.
Support groups
▪ GriefShare meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at Faith Baptist Church, 2728 Marks Creek Road, Knightdale. Contact Donna Cole at 919-231-1313 or dlawrencecole@aol.com
▪ Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-centered program for hurts, habits and hang-ups of all kinds, meets from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Pine Street Fellowship Hall of Wendell Baptist Church, 302 N. Pine St. For more information on the Celebrate Recovery program, visit celebraterecovery.com. For more information on how it works at Wendell Baptist Church, visit wendellbaptist.org.
▪ Faith Baptist Church hosts a DivorceCare weekly seminar and support group from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at 2728 Marks Creek Road, Knightdale. For details, contact Loren Burch at 919-271-6111 or lorenburch@gmail.com.
▪ DivorceCare, a weekly seminar and support group, meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, at Wendell Baptist Church, 3651 Wendell Blvd., Entrance A. For more information, visit DivorceCare.org.
Bible studies
▪ Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 200 E. Stronach Ave., Zebulon, has Bible study at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 919-227-6266.
▪ Word of God Church in Zebulon has Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 252-452-7674 for more information.
▪ St. Paul Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, has Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays with intercessory prayer from 7:15-7:25 p.m. at 1319 Pulley-Gordon Road, Zebulon. Email: stpaulcocdoc@yahoo.com.
▪ The Lilies Among the Thorns Christian Women of Purpose group seeks women who desire accountability, support and the camaraderie of other women in doing God’s will. The group meets at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Knightdale Recreation Center, 101 Lawson Ridge Road, Knightdale. Call 919-867-2010.
▪ The couples fellowship of Zebulon First Baptist Church meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of each month at 304 E. Barbee St., Zebulon. Call 919-269-7355.
▪ An adult singles group meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Pearces Baptist Church, 4634 Pearces Road, Zebulon. Call 919-269-9768 or email k_orndorff@msn.com.
Preschools
▪ Faith Baptist Church offers preschool for ages 2 through kindergarten at 2728 Marks Creek Road, Knightdale. Call 919-261-9178 for more information.
▪ Green Pines Baptist Preschool has opened registration to the public. The church offers two-, three- and five-day programs for children ages 1 through pre-kindergarten at 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale. Call 919-266-3363 or email jsexton@greenpines.org.
▪ Heritage Baptist Church Preschool is accepting children all year round. The church offers programs for ages 6 weeks through 4 years at 615 Mack Todd Road, Zebulon. Call 919-269-6504.
▪ Knightdale Baptist Preschool offers half-day preschool from 8:55 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 919-266-2288.
▪ Knightdale United Methodist Church offers preschool for ages 2 through pre-kindergarten at 7071 Forestville Road, Knightdale. Call 919-266-2373.
▪ Wendell Baptist Preschool opened registration to the public. For more information, call 919-365-3103 or go to wendellbaptistpreschool.com.
▪ Zebulon United Methodist Church Preschool offers two-, three- and five-day programs for children ages 16 months through 4 years. Call 919-269-6554 or email zum@church.org.
