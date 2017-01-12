Club notes: Jan. 15

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

0:51 Triangle temperatures climb into the 60s

2:24 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "We got better tonight"

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback