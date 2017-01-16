Community notes: Jan. 15

Historical society presentation
The Wendell Historical Society will present a program on Isaac Kannon and his legacy on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Wendell Town Hall, 15 E. Fourth St. Boo Knuckley Jefferson will give an illustrated talk on Kannon, her grandfather, who came to this country as an immigrant and established a business that is now flourishing in its 100th year. Third-generation in the business, Boo and her siblings are carrying on the family legacy.
Pancake breakfast
The Zebulon Lions Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-11 a.m. at the club, located at 118 E. Lee St., Zebulon. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Valentine Dance
The East Wake Education Foundation will host what it’s calling a Funky Valentine Dance from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Wendell Community Center. Tickets are $25 per person and there are corporate tables available for $450 each, which includes eight guest tickets. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar. To buy a ticket or reserve a table, call the East Wake Education Foundation at 919-366-5901.
Anniversary celebration
The Boys & Girls Club of Zebulon will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a community celebration from 7:45-9 a.m., Jan. 19 at the club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon. Breakfast refreshments will be served and speakers will address those in attendance.
MLK observances
▪ The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance in Zebulon will take place at 7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16 in the Zebulon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny will be the keynote speaker. The observance also includes a choir concert the day before at 3 p.m., Jan. 15 at Wakefield Missionary Baptist Church.
▪ Riley Hill Baptist Church will host a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast Jan. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church, located at 6101 Riley Hill Road, Wendell.
EW Senior Center
▪ Rex Mammography Center will be at the East Wake Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2016, from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. to perform examinations. Appointments must be made and registration papers must be completed by Jan. 19.
▪ The Senior Center is looking for a volunteer pianist to practice and perform with its choir. Volunteers should be able to practice once per week with the choir and attend performances in the community one or two times per month. To volunteer call the Senior Center.
▪ AARP is providing tax preparation assistance to Senior Center member at Longview Baptist Church, 2308 N. New Hope Church Rd., Raleigh. Appointments can by made by calling the senior center.
▪ Triangle Family Services will host an informational workshop on financial planning from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Senior Center.
▪ Spanish classes will be offered at the Senior Center beginning Jan. 19. The classes will be offered for beginning level learners as well as advanced learners. Call the Senior Center to sign up.
The East Wake Senior Center is at 323 Lake Drive, Wendell. They can be reached at 919-365-4248.
Library events for children
East Regional Library: Story times for children and families are throughout the week at 946 Steeple Square Court, Knightdale. Baby story time is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Toddler story time is 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays. Story time for preschoolers is 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Family story time is 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Wendell Community Library: The library holds events for children at 207 S. Hollybrook Road. Story time for toddlers is 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Preschool story time is 10:30 a.m. Fridays. AVC Craft and Learn is 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 919-365-2600 for more information.
Zebulon Community Library: The library holds storytime events at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. K-5 Adventures is held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For information call 919-404-3610.
Support group
The Senior Center and Resources for Seniors sponsor a caregivers’ support group from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St. For details, call 919-365-4248.
Food pantry
Bread for Life of America and its community partners give free food to those in need at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road. For information, call Roger Brantley at 252-314-1457.
NAMI Connections Support Group
NAMI Connections Support Group will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Northside Community Church, 621 N. First Ave., Knightdale. All are welcome. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides free support groups for adults living with a mental illness. Contact Lisa at 919-819-1580 for more information.
East Wake Education Foundation
The East Wake Education Foundation hosts recurring events throughout the year. For a complete list, visit www.EastWakeEducationFoundation.org. Events are at the East Wake Education Foundation Family & Child Resource Center, 16 E. Fourth St., Wendell.
Play Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Teachable Monday, which offers an in-house field trip or story time and crafts, is at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Ready, Set, Read is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The program for children ages 4-5 includes symbol and sound recognition and writing practice.
Wacky Wednesday offers music, stories and art at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Thumpin’ Thursday, at 10 a.m. Thursdays, is an exercise program that helps children develop motor skills.
Knightdale Parks and Recreation
The Ready to Learn program offers free classes for ages 2 to 5 at Knightdale Parks and Recreation, 950 Steeple Square Court. All classes require parent participation. For more information, contact Shelia Dodd at 919-365-2606 or sedodd@wcpss.net.
Send announcements at least two weeks before the event to jwhitfield@newsobserver.com.
Comments