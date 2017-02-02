Community notes: Feb. 5

High school theater
The Corinth Holders High School drama department will present three showings of the Neil Simon play “Rumors.” The performances will begin at 7 p.m., Feb. 9-11 in the Corinth Holders High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. To order tickets, contact drama instructor Kathi Nixon at kathinixon@johnston.k12,nc.us.
Black History Month events
The East Regional Library in Knightdale will host a variety of events in observance of Black History Month. Events include:
▪ Music in the Library - musical performances will be given from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.
▪ Illustrator D.M. Eason will be on hand from 11 a.m. to noon, Feb. 6, to discuss his work, which will be on display.
▪ The library will host a class from 2 to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 on African-American cooking traditions. Eric Belcher will present a talk on African-American cooking, its history and how to prepare traditional foods in a healthy way. Registration is requested for this program.
▪ Dr. Jason Miller of N.C. State University will present his book and documentary film “Origin of the Dream,” which explores the connection between poet Langston Hughes and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech. The program will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.
For more information on Black History Month programs at the East Regional Library, call 919-217-5305. The library is at 946 Steeple Square Court, Knightdale.
Elementary art auction
Students and staff at Zebulon Elementary School will auction off artwork they have created to help raise money to purchase new technology for the school and to help teachers purchase classroom supplies. The auction will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 9 at the school. Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be served along with chips and a drink for $5.
Valentine Dance
The East Wake Education Foundation will host its Funky Valentine Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Wendell Community Center. Tickets are $25 per person and there are corporate tables available for $450 each, which includes eight guest tickets. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar. To buy a ticket or reserve a table, call the East Wake Education Foundation at 919-366-5901.
EW Senior Center
▪ The Senior Center is looking for a volunteer pianist to practice and perform with its choir. Volunteers should be able to practice once per week with the choir and attend performances in the community one or two times per month. To volunteer call the Senior Center.
▪ AARP is providing tax preparation assistance to Senior Center member at Longview Baptist Church, 2308 N. New Hope Church Rd., Raleigh. Appointments can by made by calling the senior center.
The East Wake Senior Center is at 323 Lake Drive, Wendell. They can be reached at 919-365-4248.
BMX stunt team demo
The ProTown BMX professional stunt team is set to return to downtown Wendell this spring. The team, which features regular participants in the X Games and AST Dew Tour, will demonstrate flips, whips, spins and more with their performance March 25, with a rain date of March 26. The first of two performances will begin at 11 a.m., and the riders will offer free clinics and autographs after each show. For more information on ProTown BMX, visit protownbmx.com.
Library events for children
East Regional Library: Story times for children and families are throughout the week at 946 Steeple Square Court, Knightdale. Baby story time is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Toddler story time is 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays. Story time for preschoolers is 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Family story time is 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Wendell Community Library: The library holds events for children at 207 S. Hollybrook Road. Toddler Story Time Mondays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time is Tuesdays 6 p.m. K-5th Adventures is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ABC Craft and Learn is Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. . Call 919-365-2600 for more information.
Zebulon Community Library: The library holds storytime events at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. K-5 Adventures is held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For information call 919-404-3610.
Support group
The Senior Center and Resources for Seniors sponsor a caregivers’ support group from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St. For details, call 919-365-4248.
Food pantry
Bread for Life of America and its community partners give free food to those in need at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road. For information, call Roger Brantley at 252-314-1457.
NAMI Connections Support Group
NAMI Connections Support Group will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Northside Community Church, 621 N. First Ave., Knightdale. All are welcome. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides free support groups for adults living with a mental illness. Contact Lisa at 919-819-1580 for more information.
East Wake Education Foundation
The East Wake Education Foundation hosts recurring events throughout the year. For a complete list, visit www.EastWakeEducationFoundation.org. Events are at the East Wake Education Foundation Family & Child Resource Center, 16 E. Fourth St., Wendell.
Play Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Teachable Monday, which offers an in-house field trip or story time and crafts, is at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Ready, Set, Read is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The program for children ages 4-5 includes symbol and sound recognition and writing practice.
Wacky Wednesday offers music, stories and art at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Thumpin’ Thursday, at 10 a.m. Thursdays, is an exercise program that helps children develop motor skills.
Knightdale Parks and Recreation
The Ready to Learn program offers free classes for ages 2 to 5 at Knightdale Parks and Recreation, 950 Steeple Square Court. All classes require parent participation. For more information, contact Shelia Dodd at 919-365-2606 or sedodd@wcpss.net.
Send announcements at least two weeks before the event to jwhitfield@newsobserver.com.
Comments