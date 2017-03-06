Civil War experts to speak to historical society in Zebulon

The Little River Historical Society will host local Civil War experts when it meets Tuesday, March 14.
Randy Sauls, owner of an 1880s home in Goldsboro, will speak on the Battle of Goldsborough Bridge at 7 p.m. at Zebulon United Methodist Church, 114 W. Sycamore St.
In 1865, the Union Army occupied Goldsboro after the Battle of Bentonville. Sauls and his wife, Jewel, are expected to bring buttons, coins and other items they have found in their yard over the past decade.
Sauls will share the story of Gen. John G. Foster’s raid from New Bern, which ended in the Battle of Goldsborough Bridge, as it was known at the time.
The battlefield is about two miles from the Sauls home. The couple will also speak about modern preservation efforts at the battle site.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
